Motorcycling: Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP practice times

Times from the third practice session for the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP on Saturday

Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Times from the third practice session for the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP on Saturday: 1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 2:02.923, 2.

Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) at 0.679, 3. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.804, 4.

Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.881, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.900, 6. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.944, 7.

Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 1.097, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1.117, 9. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1.202, 10. Jorge Martin (ESP-Ducati-Pramac) 1.274Selected15. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.937