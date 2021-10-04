Motorcycling: Grand Prix of the Americas results

Austin, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Grand Prix of the Americas results on Sunday: Moto3 (race result after seven laps due to two red flags) 1. Izan Guevara (ESP/GasGas) 15:57.747, 2.

Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) at 0.385, 3. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 0.499, 4.

Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 0.706, 5. Deniz Oncu (TUR/KTM) 1.266 Selected: 8. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 1.543 World championship standings (after 15 of 18 rounds):1.

Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 218 pts, 2. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 188, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 168, 4. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 138, 5. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 135