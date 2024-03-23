Open Menu

Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP Sprint Result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Portimao, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) result of the Portuguese MotoGP sprint in Portimao on Saturday:

1. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 19min 49.636sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 1.039, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1.122, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 4.155, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 4.329, 6. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 4.384, 7. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 5.088, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 6.161, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 7.501, 10. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 8.484, 11. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 9.529, 12. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 10.519, 13. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 11.458, 14. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 14.035, 15. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 14.853, 16. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) (16.049), 17. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 16.398 18. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 24.

907

DNF: Brad Binder (RSA/KTM), Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR), Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha), Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46)

World championship standings after the sprint at the Portuguese MotoGP:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) 37 pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP) 35, 3. Brad Binder (RSA) 29, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP) 27, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP) 19, 6. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 19, 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) 17, 8. Alex Marquez (ESP) 13, 9. Pedro Acosta (ESP) 12, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) 9, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 6, 12. Jack Miller (AUS) 5, 13. Johann Zarco (FRA) 4, 14. Joan Mir (ESP) 3, 15. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 2, 16. Miguel Oliveira (POR) 1, 17. Raul Fernandez (ESP) 0, 18. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) 0, 19. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 0, 20. Alex Rins (ESP) 0, 21. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) 0, 22. Luca Marini (ITA) 0

