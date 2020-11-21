Motorcycling: Portuguese Grand Prix grids

Grids for Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, the final race of the 2020 season

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Grids for Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, the final race of the 2020 season: MotoGP Front row 1. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3), 2.

Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT), 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 2nd row 4. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR), 5. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT), 6. Stefan Bradl (GER/Honda) 3rd row 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia), 8.

Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha), 9. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 4th row 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki), 11. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR), 12. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 5th row 13. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM), 14.

Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia), 15.

Franceso Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) Moto2 Front row 1. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex), 2. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex), 3. Fabio di Giannantonio (ITA/Speed Up) 2nd row 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex), 5.

Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex), 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) 3rd row 7. Niccolo Bulega (ITA/Kalex), 8. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex), 9. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/Kalex) Moto3 1st row 1. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM, 2.

Jeremy Alcoba (ESP/Honda), 3. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN/KTM) 2nd row 4. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda), 5. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM), 6. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 3rd row7. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/Honda), 8. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda), 9. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda)