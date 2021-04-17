Motorcycling: Portuguese MotoGP grid

Starting grid for Sunday's Portuguese MotoGP, the third round of the 2021 world championship, after qualifying in Portimao on Saturday

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Starting grid for Sunday's Portuguese MotoGP, the third round of the 2021 world championship, after qualifying in Portimao on Saturday: Front row 1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:38.862, 2. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1:38.951, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1:38.951 2nd row 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:39.061, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1:39.103, 6.

Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 1:39.121 3rd row 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1:39.169, 8. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-Avintia) 1:39.386, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1:39.398 4th row 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 1:39.445, 11.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1:39.482, 12. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1:39.807 Selected 17. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1:39.943 Moto2 Front row 1. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 1:42.901, 2. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 1:42.924, 3.

Xavi Vierge (ESP/Kalex) 1:43.075 2nd row 4. Ai Ogura (JPN/Kalex) 1:43.121, 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 1:43.170, 6. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 1:43.259 Moto3 Front row 1. Andrea Migno (ITA/Honda) 1:47.423, 2.

Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 1:47.572, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 1:47.900 2nd row4. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 1:47.909, 5. Deniz nc (TUR/KTM) 1:48.486, 6. Darryn Binder (RSA/Honda) 1:48.513