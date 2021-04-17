UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycling: Portuguese MotoGP Grid

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:41 PM

Motorcycling: Portuguese MotoGP grid

Starting grid for Sunday's Portuguese MotoGP, the third round of the 2021 world championship, after qualifying in Portimao on Saturday

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Starting grid for Sunday's Portuguese MotoGP, the third round of the 2021 world championship, after qualifying in Portimao on Saturday: Front row 1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:38.862, 2. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1:38.951, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1:38.951 2nd row 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:39.061, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1:39.103, 6.

Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 1:39.121 3rd row 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1:39.169, 8. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-Avintia) 1:39.386, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1:39.398 4th row 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 1:39.445, 11.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1:39.482, 12. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1:39.807 Selected 17. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1:39.943 Moto2 Front row 1. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 1:42.901, 2. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 1:42.924, 3.

Xavi Vierge (ESP/Kalex) 1:43.075 2nd row 4. Ai Ogura (JPN/Kalex) 1:43.121, 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 1:43.170, 6. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 1:43.259 Moto3 Front row 1. Andrea Migno (ITA/Honda) 1:47.423, 2.

Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 1:47.572, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 1:47.900 2nd row4. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 1:47.909, 5. Deniz nc (TUR/KTM) 1:48.486, 6. Darryn Binder (RSA/Honda) 1:48.513

Related Topics

World Foggia Portimao Sunday

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest her 'strength and ..

32 seconds ago

Ex-Italian Interior Minister Salvini to Face Trial ..

34 seconds ago

Old man, his sister injured in roof collapse incid ..

38 seconds ago

PTI legislators take measures to improve living st ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI forms Policy & Research Board

5 minutes ago

France approves 'ecocide' offence to punish enviro ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.