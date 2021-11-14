UrduPoint.com

Motorcycling: Results And Standings From The Valencia MotoGP - Collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Valencia Grand Prix results on Sunday: MotoGP 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 41:15.481, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.489, 3.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.823, 4. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 5.214, 5. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 5.439, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 6.993, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 8.437, 8. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Avintia) 10.933, 9.

Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 12.651, 10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) +13.468 Final world championship standings (after 18 races) 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 278 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 252, 3.

Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 208, 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 181, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 173, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 151, 7. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 142, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 120, 9.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 111, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 106 Selected 18.

Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 44 Moto2 1. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 25:38.612, 2. Fabio di Giannantonio (ITA/Kalex) at 0.517, 3.

Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 0.786, 4. Celestino Vietti (ITA/Kalex) 2.393, 5. Aron Canet (ESP/Boscoscuro) 4.978 Selected: 10. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 9.112 Final world championship standings 1.

Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 311 pts, 2. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 307, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 214, 4. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 190, 5. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 174 Moto3 1. Xavier Artigas (ESP/Honda) 38min 30.302sec, 2.

Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) at 0.043, 3. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 0.232, 4. Filip Salac (CZE/Honda) 0.443, 5. Deniz Oncu (TUR/KTM) 0.540 Final world championship standings1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 259 pts, 2. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 216, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 188, 4. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 171, 5. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 160

