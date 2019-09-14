Motorcycling: San Marino MotoGP qualifying times

Qualifying times ahead of Sunday's San Marino MotoGP, the 13th round of the world championship series, on the Misano cicruit

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Qualifying times ahead of Sunday's San Marino MotoGP, the 13th round of the world championship series, on the Misano cicruit: 1.

Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1min 32.265sec (164.8 km/h), 2. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) at 0.295sec, 3.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.306, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.445, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.477, 6.

Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.773, 7. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.814, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/KTM) 0.858 (penalised three places on the grid", 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) at 1.000, 10. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1.166