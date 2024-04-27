Motorcycling: Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP Sprint Result
Muhammad Rameez Published April 27, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Result of the Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP sprint in Jerez on Saturday
Jerez de la Frontera, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) result of the Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP sprint in Jerez on Saturday:
1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 19min 52.682sec, 2. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) at 2.970sec, 3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha), 7.052, 4. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7.102, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 8.481, 6. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 15.882, 7. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 18.131, 8. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Gasgas-Tech3) 18.278, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 18.418, 10. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 18.553, 11. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 21.136, 12. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 21.948, 13. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 23.478, 14. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 37.901, 15. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 1min 2.288sec, 16. Lorenzo Salvadori (ITA/Aprilia) 1:22.979
DNF: Stefan Bradl, (GER/Honda-HRC), Luca Marini (ITA/Honda), Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati), Brad Binder (RSA/KTM), Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini), Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia)
World championship standings:
1.
Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 92 pts, 2. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 63, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 59, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 56, 5. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 50, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 49, 7. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 39, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 39, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 26, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 25, 11. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 22, 12. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 20, 13. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 14, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 14, 15. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 11, 16. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Gasgas-Tech3) 9, 17. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 7, 18. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 6, 19. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 5, 20. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 5, 21. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 3, 22. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 2
