Motorcycling: Spanish Grand Prix Starting Grids
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:36 PM
Starting grids and qualifying times for Sunday's motorcycling Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Starting grids and qualifying times for Sunday's motorcycling Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera: MotoGP Front row 1.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1min 36.705sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.139sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.157 2nd row 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Pramac) 0.250, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Pramac) 0.
748, 6.
Cal Crutchlow (GBR/LCR Honda) 0.749 3rd row 7. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.788, 8. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.830, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.931 4th row 10. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.969, 11.
Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 1.036, 12. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1.079 Moto31. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Squadra Corse) 1:45.465, 2. Andrea Migno (ITA/Sky Racing) 0.195, 3. John Mcphee (GBR/Petronas) 0.307