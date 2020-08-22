Motorcycling: Styrian MotoGP grid

Grid for Sunday's Styrian MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday

Grid for Sunday's Styrian MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday: MotoGP Front row 1. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 2. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 3. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) Second row 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Suzuki) 6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) Third row 7. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech-3) 8. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) Fourth row 10. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 11. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 12. Iker Lecuona (ESP/KTM-Tech3) Selected Fifth row 13: Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 14. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia), who was third fastest in qualifying will have to start from the pit lane as punishment for an incident in the Austrian MotoGP Moto2 Front row 1.

Aron Canet (ESP/Speed Up) 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) 3. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN/Kalex) Second row 4. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 6. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) Third row 7. Thomas Luthi (SUI/Kalex) 8. Hector Garzo (ESP/Kalex) 9. Jorge Navarro (ESP/Speed Up) ...

Moto3 Front row 1. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 2. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM) 3. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) Second row 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 5. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 6. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) Third row 7. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 8. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda)9. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM)...