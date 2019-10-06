Motorcycling: Thailand MotoGP results

Buriram, Thailand, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :results and standings after the Thailand MotoGP, the 15th of the 19-round world championship series, on Sunday, after Spain's Marc Marquez clinched his sixth premier class title.

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)39:36.223sec, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) at 0.171, 3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 1.380, 4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) at 11.218, 5. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) at 11.449, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) at 14.466, 7. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) at 18.729, 8. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) at 19.

162, 9. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) at 23.425, 10. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) at 29.423.

Did not finish: Mika Kallio (FIN/KTM), Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) World championship standings:Drivers:1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 325 points, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 215, 3. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 167, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 163, 5. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 162, 6. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 145, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 143, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 119, 9. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 102, 10. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 90.