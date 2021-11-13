Motorcycling: Valencia Grand Prix Grid
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:06 PM
Starting grid for Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix, the final race of the 2021 world championship
Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Starting grid for Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix, the final race of the 2021 world championship: MotoGP Front row 1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1:29.936, 2.
Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1:30.000, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:30.325 2nd row 4. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1:30.395, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1:30.418, 6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1:30.475 3rd row 7.
Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1:30.509, 8. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:30.620, 9. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 1:30.644 4th row 10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1:30.746, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 1:30.781, 12.
Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1:31.024 Moto2 Front row 1. Simone Corsi (ITA/MV Agusta) 1:34.956, 2. Celestino Vietti (ITA/Kalex) 1:35.005, 3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 1:35.026 2nd row 4. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Kalex) 1:35.034, 5.
Raul Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 1:35.036, 6. Thomas Luthi (SUI/Kalex) 1:35.091 Selected: 8. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 1:35.117 Moto3 Front row 1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 1:38.668, 2. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 1:38.978, 3.
Izan Guevara (ESP/GasGas) 1:39.053 2nd row 4. Andrea Migno (ITA/Honda) 1:39.060, 5. Filip Salac (CZE/Honda) 1:39.092, 6. Lorenzo Fellon (FRA/Honda) 1:39.133 afp VOLKSWAGEN SUZUKI MOTOR YAMAHA MOTOR