Motorcycling: World Championship Standings
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:03 PM
World championship standings ahead of Sunday's Valencia MotoGP
Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :World championship standings ahead of Sunday's Valencia MotoGP: MotoGP 1. Joan Mir (ESP) 162 points, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 125, 3.
Alex Rins (ESP) 125, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP) 121, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 117, 6. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) 117, 7. Pol Espargaro (ESP) 106, 8. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) 105, 9.
Jack Miller (AUS) 92, 10.
Miguel Oliveira (POR) 90 Moto2 1. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 184, 2. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 178 pts, 3. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 165, 4. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 155, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) 125 Moto31. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 157, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 154, 3. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 137, 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 134, 5. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 133