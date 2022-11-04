Motorcycling: World Championship Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2022 | 08:20 AM
Valencia, Spain, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Motorcycling world championship standings ahead of this weekend's season-ending Valencia Grand Prix: MotoGP 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 258 points, 2.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 235 , 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 212, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 211, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 189, 6.
Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 168, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 166, 8.
Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 148, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 138, 10. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 136 Moto2 1. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 251.5, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Kalex) 242, 3. Aron Canet (ESP/Kalex) 200 Moto31. Izan Guevara (ESP/Gas Gas) 294 - world champion, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP/Gas Gas) 241, 3. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 233.