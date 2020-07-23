UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycling: World Championship Standings

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Motorcycling: World championship standings

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :World championship standings ahead of this weekend's Andalucia Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera, Spain: MotoGP (after one race) 1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 25 points, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 20 points, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 16, 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 13, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 11, 6.

Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 10, 7. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Avintia) 9, 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 8, 9. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 7, 10. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 6, 11.

Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 5, 12.

Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda) 4, 13. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 3, 14. Tito Rabat (ESP/Ducati-Avintia) 2, 15. Bradley Smith (GBR/Aprilia) 1 Moto2 (after two races) 1. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN/Kalex) 45, 2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA/Kalex) 28, 3.

Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 25, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 23, 5. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 20 Moto3 (after two races) 1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 50, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 36, 3. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 20, 4. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 19, 5. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 19 afp

Related Topics

World Frontera Rabat Spain Suzuki Race

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 July 2020

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

10 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

11 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

11 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.