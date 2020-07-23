Motorcycling: World Championship Standings
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:40 AM
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :World championship standings ahead of this weekend's Andalucia Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera, Spain: MotoGP (after one race) 1.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 25 points, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 20 points, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 16, 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 13, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 11, 6.
Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 10, 7. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Avintia) 9, 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 8, 9. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 7, 10. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 6, 11.
Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 5, 12.
Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda) 4, 13. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 3, 14. Tito Rabat (ESP/Ducati-Avintia) 2, 15. Bradley Smith (GBR/Aprilia) 1 Moto2 (after two races) 1. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN/Kalex) 45, 2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA/Kalex) 28, 3.
Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 25, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 23, 5. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 20 Moto3 (after two races) 1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 50, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 36, 3. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 20, 4. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 19, 5. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 19 afp