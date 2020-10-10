Motorcyling: French MotoGP Grid
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:59 PM
Grids at Sunday's French MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday
Le Mans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Grids at Sunday's French MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday: Front row 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1min 31.695sec, 2.
Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.222, 3. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.359 Second row 4. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 0.371, 5.
Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.404, 6. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.407 Third row 7.
Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.437, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.480, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.517 Fourth row10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.574, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.576, 12. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 0.694