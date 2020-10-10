Motorcyling: French MotoGP grids

Grids at Sunday's French MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday

10th Oct, 2020: Grids at Sunday's French MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday: Front row 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1min 31.695sec, 2.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.222, 3. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.359 Second row 4. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 0.371, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.404, 6. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.407 Third row 7.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.437, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.480, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.517 Fourth row 10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.574, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.576, 12.

Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) � 0.694 Moto2 Front row 1. Joe Roberts (USA/Kalex), 2. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex), 3. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) Second row 4. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex), 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex), 6.

Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) Third row 7. Xavi Vierge (ESP/Kalex), 8. Jake Dixon (GBR/Kalex), 9. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) Moto3 Front row 1. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda), 2. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM), 3.

John McPhee (GBR/Honda) Second row 4. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM), 5. Sergio Garcia (ESP/Honda), 6. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) Third row7. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda), 8. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN/KTM), 9. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna)