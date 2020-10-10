UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyling: French MotoGP Grids

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Motorcyling: French MotoGP grids

Grids at Sunday's French MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday

Le Mans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Grids at Sunday's French MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday: Front row 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1min 31.695sec, 2.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.222, 3. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.359 Second row 4. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 0.371, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.404, 6. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.407 Third row 7.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.437, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.480, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.517 Fourth row 10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.574, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.576, 12.

Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) � 0.694 Moto2 Front row 1. Joe Roberts (USA/Kalex), 2. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex), 3. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) Second row 4. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex), 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex), 6.

Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) Third row 7. Xavi Vierge (ESP/Kalex), 8. Jake Dixon (GBR/Kalex), 9. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) Moto3 Front row 1. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda), 2. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM), 3.

John McPhee (GBR/Honda) Second row 4. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM), 5. Sergio Garcia (ESP/Honda), 6. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) Third row7. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda), 8. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN/KTM), 9. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna)

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

'Poland Garros': Swiatek powers to landmark French ..

4 minutes ago

'Spot on' Bottas edges Hamilton to take pole at Ei ..

4 minutes ago

Abraham, Sancho back in England contention after v ..

4 minutes ago

UFC Markus Perez promises ‘intelligent’ displa ..

6 minutes ago

Britain's Dowsett wins Giro d'Italia eighth stage, ..

6 minutes ago

Bottas edges Hamilton to take pole at Eifel GP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.