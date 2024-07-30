MoU signed to boost cricket game at grass-roots level

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) to boost the game of cricket at the grass-roots level

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) to boost the game of cricket at the grass-roots level.

The ceremony was attended by Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chairman PCB and Federal Minister for Interior, and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, as guests of honour.

The collaboration aims to identify and nurture young cricket talent at schools and colleges level across Pakistan.

The MoU outlines a roadmap for university cricket to be commenced in September, followed by school and college cricket tournaments in October and November, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi expressed his optimism about the MoU’s, saying, "We will all work together for the betterment of cricket, and the outcomes will be very beneficial for the game."

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique emphasized the importance of sports starting from the school level (grass-root level), saying, Schools should be nurseries of leadership. We will begin from the school level and move forward, he added.

APP/qsr-vad