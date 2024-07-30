MoU Signed To Boost Cricket Game At Grass-roots Level
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) to boost the game of cricket at the grass-roots level
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) to boost the game of cricket at the grass-roots level.
The ceremony was attended by Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chairman PCB and Federal Minister for Interior, and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, as guests of honour.
The collaboration aims to identify and nurture young cricket talent at schools and colleges level across Pakistan.
The MoU outlines a roadmap for university cricket to be commenced in September, followed by school and college cricket tournaments in October and November, respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi expressed his optimism about the MoU’s, saying, "We will all work together for the betterment of cricket, and the outcomes will be very beneficial for the game."
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique emphasized the importance of sports starting from the school level (grass-root level), saying, Schools should be nurseries of leadership. We will begin from the school level and move forward, he added.
APP/qsr-vad
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball3 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph3 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles3 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold3 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold3 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil3 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results3 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend5 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters8 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career8 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists8 hours ago