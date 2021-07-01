Moultrie, age 15, signs 3-year NWSL deal after legal fight

Los Angeles, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Olivia Moultrie, a 15-year-old midfielder, signed a three-year contract with the National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns on Wednesday after winning a legal fight over age issues.

Moultrie had been practicing with the team and playing pre-season contests for three seasons but a league rule banned players under age 18 from signing with clubs.

She went to court last month, filing an anti-trust lawsuit to challenge the rule and was granted a preliminary injunction, meaning the NWSL could not enforce its age rule to prevent her from signing a contract while the league appeals the ruling.

"We are pleased to have Olivia join our team," said Thorns general manager Gavin Wilkinson in a statement.

"She has been part of this club since early 2019 and there have been many Thorns staff fully invested in her development." She becomes the youngest player in NWSL history and among the youngest in US sports.

Freddy Adu was 14 when he played for DC United of Major League Soccer.

Moultrie turned down college scholarship offers before her teen years, signing an endorsement deal with Nike.

"This step is very important for Olivia," Thorns coach Mark Parsons said. "For this club to have the commitment and vision to sign a young, talented player that we really believe in is immense.

"Olivia has continued to grow and push forward throughout her time here and has taken every challenge and turned it into an opportunity."