UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mountain Biker Pidcock Wins Britain's Third Gold Of Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:17 PM

Mountain biker Pidcock wins Britain's third gold of Tokyo Olympics

Tom Pidcock won Britain's third gold medal of the day at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, powering to victory in the men's mountain bike race

Izu, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Tom Pidcock won Britain's third gold medal of the day at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, powering to victory in the men's mountain bike race.

The 21-year-old held off Switzerland's world number one Mathias Flueckiger to win by 20 seconds, with Spaniard David Valero Serrano taking bronze.

Pidcock's win came less than half an hour after British pair Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed gold in the 10m synchronised platform diving competition, while Adam Peaty successfully defended his 100m breaststroke title in the pool earlier Monday.

"Yes!!! Tom Pidcock you little beauty!," said Britain's six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy on Twitter.

Pidcock, who represents Ineos in professional road cycling, started slowly, but gradually picked off his rivals before attacking halfway into the course.

Race favourite and multiple-discipline star Mathieu van der Poel crashed on the first of seven laps and retired with two laps remaining.

Dutchman Van der Poel, the grandson of French cycling great Raymond Poulidor, held the Tour de France yellow jersey before quitting the race earlier this month to focus on his Olympic preparations.

The women's race will take place on Tuesday.

Related Topics

World Twitter Cycling France Road Tokyo David Van Switzerland Women Gold Olympics Bronze Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan, WI T20I series reduced to four matches

15 minutes ago

Two robbers arrested, looted valuables recovered

2 minutes ago

No pathway to reach the Paris Agreement's 1.5C goa ..

2 minutes ago

Five killed in rain-triggered floods in western Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Says Japan's Protest Over Mishu ..

2 minutes ago

Three business points sealed over SoPs violations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.