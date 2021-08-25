UrduPoint.com

Mountain Biking Rivals Skiing In Austria As Alps Warm

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:23 PM

Mountain biking rivals skiing in Austria as Alps warm

A village in the Austrian Alps known for its family-friendly ski resort has been forced to adapt to waning snow due to climate change, turning to a new downhill sport -- mountain biking

Sankt Corona, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A village in the Austrian Alps known for its family-friendly ski resort has been forced to adapt to waning snow due to climate change, turning to a new downhill sport -- mountain biking.

Bikers as young as three ride over landscaped jumps and curved forest trails, breathing new life into Sankt Corona am Wechsel, around an hour's drive from Vienna, and offering a model for other struggling resorts.

"We used to be a 100 percent winter destination. Now, we have to think about climate change, and summers are booming," said Karl Morgenbesser, who runs the adventure park in Sankt Corona.

As the coronavirus pandemic increases enthusiasm for outdoor activities, many Austrians hope mountain biking and other summer sports can make up for winter losses in the Alpine nation, where skiing accounts for around three percent of the GDP.

Nearly a month of snow cover has been lost in the Alps at low and medium altitude in half a century, according to a March study published in The Cryosphere scientific journal.

And a recent report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that in the Alps the snow cover will decrease in areas below 1,500 metres (5,000 feet) throughout the 21st century.

- Lift pulls bikers up - Situated at an altitude of nearly 900 metres, Sankt Corona dismantled its winter infrastructure in 2014 after years of losses as annual visitor numbers fell to 25,000 from 70,000 some 20 years earlier.

A rollercoaster-like summer toboggan and climbing space soon opened, but the 400-resident village's fortunes truly turned when it devised a network of mountain-biking trails.

While most mountain biking destinations boast steep slopes, Sankt Corona's undulating trails suit professionals as well as children relying on training wheels, and now draw about 130,000 visitors per season.

"We really like to come here as a family," said 33-year-old Lisa Goeschl, who used to ski in Sankt Corona as a child and whose husband is an avid mountain biker.

"I think summer is a bigger hit with people (than winter) because there are so many activities on offer." This June, a new T-bar lift -- which pulls bikers up the slope -- opened, as a shuttle bus service taking riders to the top could no longer keep up with demand.

"I wanted the T-bar lift to be as simple as possible," Simon Hanl, a local mountain biker who conceived the system to pull up the bikers, told AFP.

- 'Inspirational' - Former snowboard instructor Morgenbesser hosts delegations from some of the world's biggest ski resorts, curious to see how the tiny, low-lying village has adapted so well to a possibly snowless future.

"It's extremely inspirational," said Marlene Krug, in charge of bike development in Saalbach, Austria, which frequently hosts mountain biking world cup races, and has now modelled part of its kids' area after Sankt Corona's.

Ski resorts first reacted to the lack of snow by investing to make it artificially.

But temperatures have become so warm that resorts across the Alps will have to look into other options, says Robert Steiger, a University of Innsbruck expert on the impacts of climate change on tourism.

"Diversifying into summer is necessary for all of them, and mountain biking is definitely something everyone's interested in," Steiger says.

Related Topics

Century World Snow Sports United Nations Young Innsbruck Vienna Alpine Austria Cuban Peso March June Family All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of ..

Woman allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of family seeks justice

9 minutes ago
 Man shot dead during robbery

Man shot dead during robbery

15 minutes ago
 Water outflow of China's Sanjiangyuan on the rise

Water outflow of China's Sanjiangyuan on the rise

15 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 141 lives during last 24 hours

COVID-19 claims 141 lives during last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zea ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: USGS

15 minutes ago
 China to build satellite constellation for natural ..

China to build satellite constellation for natural disaster observation

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.