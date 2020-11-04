Mourinho defends Kane over penalty criticism

Jose Mourinho has insisted Harry Kane did nothing wrong after the England forward was criticised for how he won a penalty in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League last weekend

Kane appeared to draw a foul from Adam Lallana to win the spot-kick, which he then converted to open the scoring at home to the Seagulls.

Mourinho, during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie away to Ludogorets, was adamant any fault lay with Lallana.