Mourinho Defends Kane Over Penalty Criticism

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

Mourinho defends Kane over penalty criticism

Jose Mourinho has insisted Harry Kane did nothing wrong after the England forward was criticised for how he won a penalty in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League last weekend

Kane appeared to draw a foul from Adam Lallana to win the spot-kick, which he then converted to open the scoring at home to the Seagulls.

Mourinho, during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie away to Ludogorets, was adamant any fault lay with Lallana.

Kane appeared to draw a foul from Adam Lallana to win the spot-kick, which he then converted to open the scoring at home to the Seagulls.

Mourinho, during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie away to Ludogorets, was adamant any fault lay with Lallana.

