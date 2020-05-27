UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mourinho Does Not Expect To See 'crazy' Transfers After Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Mourinho does not expect to see 'crazy' transfers after virus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has warned that the transfer market will look drastically different due to the coronavirus fallout, saying football will not be ready for "crazy numbers".

Spurs bought Steven Bergwijn for £27 million ($33 million) from PSV in January, while also breaking their club record to sign Tanguy Ndombele for a reported £54 million last year.

But Mourinho believes the Premier League and other leagues around the world will need a different approach to cope with the financial impact of COVID-19.

"It is normal you are going to have a different market," the 57-year-old told Sky sports. "I don't see the world, and especially the football world, ready for some crazy numbers we are used to having and some crazy investments that sometimes some clubs and some leagues are used to doing.

"But my first question after that is: 'When will the transfer window be?' Because I don't think it will be July-August any more, it will obviously have to go further than that.

"If you ask me what I want in my club, I would like my club to be what I know it is going to be: sensible, balanced, not going to spend rivers of money, and we are trying to respect the situation, not just of football but of the world and society overall." The Premier League is yet to set a date for a return and players have not resumed full-contact training.

Top-flight clubs are expected to approve phase two of training on Wednesday as they inch closer to a restart after the postponement of the Premier League in March.

The Bundesliga has already resumed and Mourinho is itching to get playing again.

"Honestly, since the moment Bundesliga started, the Portuguese league and Spanish league announced a date to start, I think it is the most difficult moment for us, because we want to play," he said.

"It is hard to see other countries playing football and we don't do it."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Money January March Market From Premier League Tottenham Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

53 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

1 hour ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

2 hours ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

3 hours ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.