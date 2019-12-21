UrduPoint.com
Mourinho Encourages Vertonghen, Eriksen To Stay At Spurs

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:04 PM

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho hopes Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen will follow Toby Alderweireld's lead to extend their stays at Spurs beyond the end of the season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho hopes Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen will follow Toby Alderweireld's lead to extend their stays at Spurs beyond the end of the season.

Alderweireld ended long-running speculation over his future by signing a new contract till 2023 on Friday.

Vertonghen and Eriksen have just over six months left on their deals.

"When I arrived, we had three top players potentially leaving, now we have two top players potentially leaving," Mourinho told Sky sports.

"If I was Jan or Christian, I would stay.

"They have been here for such a long time, they are living the life of the club in the past four, five years, the transition from White Hart Lane to the best stadium in the world.

"The perspectives of the future, the vision of the club, if I was them, I would say I want to be part of the next thing." Alderweireld and Vertonghen have remained regulars since Mourinho took charge a month ago, but Eriksen has started just once, in a dead rubber Champions League tie at Bayern Munich.

"The only thing I will say about Christian is that I want him to sign a new contract," added Mourinho.

"The most important thing is what Toby said. 'I couldn't be happier anywhere else'. That is fantastic.

"It helps that since I've arrived he's played every minute of every game, probably. He probably feels like he's going to play under me, he's going to be first choice, and maybe that helps."

