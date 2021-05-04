UrduPoint.com
Mourinho Looks For Redemption At Roma After Tottenham Failure

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Tottenham failure

Jose Mourinho took just two weeks to bounce back after his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur with a surprise appointment on Tuesday Roma coach on a three-year deal from next season

Milan, May 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Jose Mourinho took just two weeks to bounce back after his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur with a surprise appointment on Tuesday Roma coach on a three-year deal from next season.

His departure from Spurs marked the first time since the early years of his managerial career in Portugal that the self-declared 'Special One' left a club without winning any silverware.

The outspoken 58-year-old returns to Italy, where he left as a hero back in 2010 after leading Inter Milan to the treble -- Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Mourinho will replace fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca who leaves the capital side at the end of the current campaign with the team seventh in Serie A with four games to play.

"The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season," Mourinho said in a statement.

