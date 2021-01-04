UrduPoint.com
Mourinho Ready For 'biggest Game' Of Spurs Reign

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Mourinho ready for 'biggest game' of Spurs reign

London, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Jose Mourinho on Monday labelled Tottenham's League Cup semi-final against Brentford as the most important match of his reign.

Mourinho's side host second-tier Brentford on Tuesday looking to reach the League Cup final against Manchester United or Manchester City.

Tottenham are without a major trophy since winning the 2008 League Cup and Mourinho is desperate to end that drought.

Mourinho, who has lifted the League Cup four times in his career, believes the significant of winning silverware this season makes the Brentford game more important than any other since he took charge in November 2019.

"Yes, I think so. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so," Mourinho said.

"Of course we always have important matches, last season we had a match at Palace that would give us participation in this season's Europa League or not.

"The match against Leeds was very important as we went a few games without a victory in the Premier League but I would say a semi-final is always a very important match. The only one more important is a final."Mourinho has won the competition three times with Chelsea and once with Manchester United.

It was his first trophy in English football back in 2005 and he insisted it remains a worthwhile tournament despite some clubs fielding weakened teams.

