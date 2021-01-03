Mourinho slams Spurs stars for flouting coronavirus protocols

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus protocols after the trio were spotted at a large party

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus protocols after the trio were spotted at a large party.

Lamela, Lo Celso and Reguilon were pictured at the gathering over the Christmas period, a photo of which was circulated on social media.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini was also in attendance, breaching strict guidelines that prohibit mixing with other people indoors due to Covid-19.

Tottenham are set to take disciplinary action after Mourinho issued an angry rebuke about the players' behaviour.

Mourinho had been critical of the Premier League for cancelling his team's match against Fulham in midweek after a virus outbreak in the Cottagers' squad.

His players' antics put him in an awkward position and he gave them a stinging blast, even referencing the present of a suckling pig he gave to Spanish defender Reguilon for Christmas Day.

"I gave an amazing gift, Portuguese piglet. Amazing for Portuguese and Spanish. I was told he (Reguilon) would spend Christmas on his own. He was not alone as you could see," Mourinho said.

"We feel disappointed because we gave the players all the education and conditions. We are not happy. It was a negative surprise for us.

"We know what we are internally. We don't need to open the door to you and let you know what is going on internally.

"What are going to be the consequences and how deeply we approach that negative surprise...I feel disappointed." Argentine midfielder Lamela was not named in the squad for Saturday's Premier League victory against Leeds, while Reguilon was on the bench and Lo Celso, another Argentine, was out injured.

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas, particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period," a Tottenham statement said. "The matter will be dealt with internally." It is not the first time Tottenham players have broken lockdown rules as there were several incidents during the first lockdown in the spring.

Mourinho was seen holding a personal training session with Tanguy Ndombele, while Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were seen out running together.

Serge Aurier was a repeat offender, having a haircut and a personal training session with Moussa Sissoko.

West Ham also reminded Lanzini of his responsibilities.

A West Ham spokesperson said: "The club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini's actions.

"The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities."