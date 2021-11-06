UrduPoint.com

Moustafa El Sirty Of Egypt Clinches Title Of 15th CNS Int'l Squash Championship

Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt clinched the title of 15th CNS International Squash Championship 2021 here on Saturday

The final match of the tournament was played between Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt and Tsz Fung Yip of Hong Kong at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi. After a tough and thrilling competition Moustafa El Sirty won the match.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing to the ceremony Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's long association with the game of Squash. He stated that holding of CNS Open Squash since year 2000 on regular basis is indicative of Pakistan Navy's commitment to promote the game of squash in the country.

The Chief Guest expressed his gratitude to Professional Squash Association (PSA), Pakistan Squash Federation, players, sponsors and the tournament organizers for impeccable conduct of the event.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi gave away the prizes to winner and runner up of the championship and congratulated them for their hard-work and valued achievements.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, national sports personalities and senior players of sports community.

