Movements seen in FIH World Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and a series of test matches between Poland, Austria and Chile have made some impact upon the FIH World Rankings among both men's and women's nations.

While there have been shifts and movements up and down the table, the top of the men's and women's rankings remain unaltered, said a press release.

Australia men, victors in Birmingham for the seventh consecutive time, are sitting at the top of the men's rankings with 2851 points. Belgium (2742) and Netherlands (2646) are in second and third place.

Germany (2340) men sit in fourth place, while silver at the Commonwealth Games helped India (2294) maintain its position in fifth, just ahead of Commonwealth Games bronze medalists England (2158) in sixth.

Argentina (2082) and Spain (1849) are in seventh and eighth position respectively, while New Zealand's (1778) fifth place in Birmingham means the Black Sticks remain in ninth.

Further down the table, South Africa men's (1450) impressive fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games sees them move to 14th, one place ahead of Canada (1421). Wales (1383) remain in 16th while Pakistan's (1333) performances over the two week long competition sees them rooted to 18th spot. Scotland (1159) was also non-shifters in 21st position.

Chile (959), Austria (1169) and Ireland (1469) are currently involved in a three-team test series. The results so far have favoured Ireland as the Green Army has moved from 14th to 13th. Austria remains in 19th place while Chile sits at 23rd.

In the women's rankings there is no movement in the top three. Netherlands (3155) continue to top the table as they have for the past decade. Argentina (2714) was in second placed with Australia (2589) in third after a silver medal win in Birmingham.

England (2289), who won their first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal have jumped to fourth place, with Germany (2189), Belgium (2159) and Spain (2143) in fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. New Zealand's (1995) fourth place finish hasn't altered their position at eighth, and India (1953) are just behind in ninth position.

China (1805) makes up the top 10, ahead of Asian rivals Japan (1693) and Korea (1649). Canada's (1421) performance in Birmingham helped them move up to 14th; Scotland (1224) are unmoved at 17th and South Africa (1151) remains at 20th in the rankings. Wales (961) dropped from 23rd to 24th.

Kenya's (604) first appearance at the Commonwealth Games saw then move up two place to 37th, after a win over neighbouring Ghana in the classification match. Ghana (684) drop one spot to 32nd.