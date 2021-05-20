UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moyes Urges West Ham To Complete European Mission

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:52 PM

Moyes urges West Ham to complete European mission

West Ham manager David Moyes has urged his players to round off an impressive campaign in style by beating Southampton on Sunday to secure a Europa League spot

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :West Ham manager David Moyes has urged his players to round off an impressive campaign in style by beating Southampton on Sunday to secure a Europa League spot.

The Hammers, who beat relegated West Brom 3-1 on Wednesday, need a point in their final game of the season at home to ensure sixth spot and a place in European football's second-tier competition.

That would be their highest finish since 1999, when they ended up in fifth spot.

West Ham are three points better off than Tottenham and Everton, and Everton have a significantly inferior goal difference.

Spurs face a tough away trip to Leicester after their lacklustre performance in the 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

But Moyes wants his team to secure their place in style.

"It is (close) and I'm delighted but it's not done," said the 58-year-old.

"I'll go away, we'll sit back and enjoy it but we know we have to be in charge and win the game. If we win the game there's no danger.

"We have been playing really well. Tonight (Wednesday) we didn't but we found another way of winning.

"We're beginning to get a group who can find ways of winning depending on what type of game it is." The former Everton and Manchester United boss has enjoyed a career renaissance in his second spell at West Ham and is in talks over a long-term contract.

He said his players deserved their success, pointing out their efforts to subdue an obdurate West Brom side.

"It showed a lot of big heart from the players to keep at it," he said. "We have equalled a club record for points in the Premier League. One more point would beat that and get us into Europe as well."

Related Topics

Football Europe David Southampton Leicester Manchester United Sunday From Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Good news for cricket fans: PSL 6th edition is hap ..

22 minutes ago

N.Irish leader denounces prospect of Brexit violen ..

4 minutes ago

SSP directs Cops to ensure vaccination process

4 minutes ago

Costa Rica Receives Largest Batch of 174,000 COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,232 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

4 minutes ago

Nine civilians killed by roadside bomb in Afghanis ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.