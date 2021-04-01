Mozambique sack Goncalves after Africa Cup failure

Mozambique coach Luis Goncalves has become the latest casualty since 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying concluded this week, losing his job after failing to reach the finals

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Mozambique coach Luis Goncalves has become the latest casualty since 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying concluded this week, losing his job after failing to reach the finals.

A national football federation statement confirmed the Maputo-born handler had been sacked after the Mambas (Snakes) lost 1-0 at home to Cape Verde and finished last in a group including Cameroon and Rwanda.

Having won at home to Rwanda and drawn away against Cape Verde, Mozambique lost four consecutive matches to derail hopes of a first Cup of Nations appearance since 2010.

Whoever succeeds Goncalves faces a mammoth task as they are in the same 2022 World Cup qualifying group as Cameroon and the Ivory Coast, who have qualified 10 times between them, and resurgent Malawi.

The first two matchdays are scheduled from May 31 to June 15 and only group winners advance to playoffs which will decide the five African teams who go to Qatar.