MPA Akifullah Khan inaugurated the Traditional Games in Swabi

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly Akifullah Khan on Monday inaugurated Traditional Games that started in Swabi under the auspices of Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Bullfighting competitions were also held in Marghuz on the opening day.

Member Provincial Assembly Akifullah Khan was the special guest at the inauguration ceremony. Tehsil Chairman Ataullah Khan, Director Sports Operations Azizullah Jan, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Assistant Directors Ashfaq, Hamid Ali, Zakirullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, District Sports Officer Tariq Muhammad and Aizaz Nawaz were also present on the occasion.

More than 50 people ran bulls in Arhat Bell competitions. Bull owners were from Swabi, Charsadda and Mardan.

Aman Sher Bull won 157 rounds and won the battle, followed by Gul Nawaz with 150 rounds got second position, Afzal remained at third with 149 cycles, Haider Amin Bull was fourth with 146 cycles, and Adil Amin Bull was fifth with 142 cycles.

MPA Akifullah Khan, Tehsil Chairman Attaullah Khan and others paid tributes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports, Director General Sports and Sports Department for reviving traditional sports.

Makha, Koda and Kabaddi competitions are being held in Chota Lahore Swabi and Bamkhel Sports Complex, after which competitions will be held for two days in Mardan. In the closing ceremony on June 4, Director General Sports Khalid Khan will distribute prizes among the players.