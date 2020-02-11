UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA For Provision Of Sports Facilities To Youth

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

MPA for provision of sports facilities to youth

Member Sindh Assembly (MPA), Munawar Wassan Tuesday said that the provision of national standard sports facilities to youth was necessary to involve them in healthy activitie

SUKKUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : Member Sindh Assembly (MPA), Munawar Wassan Tuesday said that the provision of national standard sports facilities to youth was necessary to involve them in healthy activities.

The Sindh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was committed to provide the best sports facilities to youth.

He said this while attending a cricket match at Kumb secondary school, district Khairpur. The MPA further said that they were earmarking sufficient amount for the renovation of sports complex and grounds of Kot Diji taluka.

He said that latest equipment would be provided for the educational institutions's youth.

Director Youth Affairs should utilize all the available resources to provide standard sports and recreational facilities to athletes to attract youth to take more active part in sports and hone their skills, he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Cricket Chief Minister Sports Khairpur Kot Diji Murad Ali Shah All Government Best

Recent Stories

France provided Euros 0.5mln for PPIB capacity bui ..

2 minutes ago

Senior diplomats visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce ..

2 minutes ago

Ijaz, Chatta elected PTBF President, Secretary

2 minutes ago

Rawat Hospital project needs more funds to complet ..

2 minutes ago

Salvadoran Court Prohibits President From Calling ..

13 minutes ago

Wapda, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organize cr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.