MPA for provision of sports facilities to youth

SUKKUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : Member Sindh Assembly (MPA), Munawar Wassan Tuesday said that the provision of national standard sports facilities to youth was necessary to involve them in healthy activities.

The Sindh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was committed to provide the best sports facilities to youth.

He said this while attending a cricket match at Kumb secondary school, district Khairpur. The MPA further said that they were earmarking sufficient amount for the renovation of sports complex and grounds of Kot Diji taluka.

He said that latest equipment would be provided for the educational institutions's youth.

Director Youth Affairs should utilize all the available resources to provide standard sports and recreational facilities to athletes to attract youth to take more active part in sports and hone their skills, he said.