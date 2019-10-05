MPA inaugurates Women Sports Gala

Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa of PTI Momina Basit Saturday inaugurated two-day Women Sports Gala here at City Sports Complex in a colorful ceremony

Speaking on the occasion, she said that sports activities are very important to maintain physical health and increase mental capabilities of an individual. She said that government is fully committed to provide ample opportunities of sports to females adding hurdles would be removed in projects of Women Sports Complex and Gymnasium and Abbottabad would be made a Sports City.

She also kicked off Badminton, Squash, Table tennis and Tug of War competition.

Director Sports Operation KP, Saqlain Shah said that provincial government is patronizing sports sector and energies are being focused to develop infrastructure for sports activities.

He said that very soon Sports Gala and traditional local games competition would be held for males.