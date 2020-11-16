MPA lays foundation stone of Badminton Hall

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Amjad Khan Afridi formally laid the foundation stone of Badminton Hall at the Captain Zaheer-ul-Islam Shaheed Stadium, Babri Banda (Kohat) the other day, said an official handout issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Amjad Khan Afridi formally laid the foundation stone of Badminton Hall at the Captain Zaheer-ul-Islam Shaheed Stadium, Babri Banda (Kohat) the other day, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

The badminton hall would be completed at a cost of Rs.9.5 million this year.

Besides, Regional Sports' Officer Kohat, Syed Sikandar Shah, District Sports' Officer, Hazratullah, local elites and a large number of sports' fans also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the function, Amjad Khan Afridi said he was also paying attention to the promotion of sports in his electoral constituency, besides other development schemes.

He urged upon the youth to fully utilize sports facilities provided by the government to keep themselves healthy and strong.