MPL Football Championship From Oct 23: DC

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Abid Wazir Monday held a meeting at his Office regarding the upcoming Mardan Premier League Football Championship 2020

The Franchise Tournament was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown back in March. It was decided in the meeting that the said Championship would now start from October 23 at Younas Stadium Mardan.

The meeting was chaired by the DC Mardan Abid Wazir himself. It also attended by the District Football Association (DFA), business community and social activists of Mardan. Among the participants were the DFA President and Ex-Footballer Ali Gohar aka Lala Gee, Chairman Mardan Premier League Nawaz Mandoori, President MPL Ghulam Habib Salarzai, General Secretary and Ex-Footballer Amin Uthmankheil and MPL Social Media In-charge Junaid Mandoori.

The district administration would provide all necessary support and patronage to make MPL a great success. The Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the business community and social activists for their voluntary support of this healthy activity.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Mardan Primer League would give a great exposure to young footballers in front of their home crowd and at their home ground.

He wished that the sponsors and business community would support and advertise their businesses in such sports activities in order to create a sustainable culture of professional sports in Mardan and KP.

