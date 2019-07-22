Mr. Aqeel Khan Wins The 2Nd Chairman Jcsc Open Tennis Championship 2019

Final match and Prize Distribution Ceremony of 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Tennis Championship 2019 was held at Defence Authority Club, Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Final match and Prize Distribution Ceremony of 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Tennis Championship 2019 was held at Defence Authority Club, Karachi. General ZubairMahmoodHayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The final match of the tournament was played between Aqeel Khan and MuzammilMurtaza. After a very sensational and exciting competition,Aqeel Khan won the match and was declared the Winner of 2nd Chairman jointChiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019.

The Chief Guest, General ZubairMahmood Hayat, gave away the shields and cash prizes to the winners/ runners up of different categories and congratulated them on their success. While addressing the audience, the Chief Guest said that this tournament will indeed contribute in raising public interest in this important game. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also appreciated the coverage given by the media to 2nd CJCSC Open Tennis championship 2019 which would help in promoting the sports further. General ZubairMahmoodHayat also urged the public/ private sectors and professionals to come forward and help in promoting the game of tennis. The chief Guest lauded the efforts of Patron Pakistan navy Tennis, Services Sports Control board (SSCB), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Sindh Tennis Association (STA) and sponsors for successful conduct of the championship.

The seven-days Tennis Championship, held from 15 to 21 July, was 2nd successive edition being conducted by Pakistan Armed Forces which will also continue in future to promote the game of tennis amongst masses. About 220 professional/ amateur players from different age categories including ladies, special/ wheelchair personnel and top national players participated in the event. Prize money of the tournament was PKR 0.6 M.

The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries, officials of Pakistan Tennis Federation, Sindh Tennis Association and prominent players.

Winners of other categories are listed below:

Wheel chair Men’s Double: Muhammad Irfan And Muhammad Ayub Khan

Special Ladies Singles: SadiaJunaid

Special Men’s Singles: Asim Ahmed

Under 10 Singles: Abubakartalha

Under 12 Singles: Hasnain Ali Rizwan

Under 14 Singles: Hamid Israr

Junior Under 18: Ahmed Kamil

Senior 40+ Doubles: Asad Ali and KalimGhanchi

Men’s Doubles Abid Ali Akber and Ahmed Chaudhry

Ladies Singles: Sara Mansoor