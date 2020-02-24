UrduPoint.com
Mr. & Mr. Junior South 2020 Bodybuilding, Physique Competition Held

Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:14 PM

Mr. & Mr. Junior South 2020 bodybuilding, physique competition held

The South Bodybuilding Physical Sports Association in collaboration with DMC South organized the Mr. and Mr. Junior South 2020 bodybuilding and physique contests

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The South Bodybuilding Physical Sports Association in collaboration with DMC South organized the Mr. and Mr. Junior South 2020 bodybuilding and physique contests.

The event was an exciting competition between bodybuilders of different categories, said a statement on Monday.

In the 60kg Mr. Junior South category, the first position was attained by Dilawar Inayat of Aziz Bhatti Gym. In 60+ kg Hussain Ajmeri of Raza Gold Gym won the first position in the Mr Junior South category.

In 65+ kg Mr. South category, Ghulam Yasin Bhatti of Aziz Bhatti gym won first position.

Hamza Raja of Sameer Fitness Gym got first position in 70+ Mr. South category.

in the Open Championship contests Ghulam Yasin of Aziz Bhatti gym bagged the first position in 55kg category.

Shahid Ishaq of RIK Fitness Club clinched the first position in the 60kg category.

In 65kg category, Afzal of Bobby Gym won the first position.

Mubeen of RIK Fitness Club got the first position in the 70kg category.

Rab Nawaz of the Strength & Fitness club won first position in the 75kg category.

The Chairman DMC South Malik Mohammad Fayyaz Awan was the chief guest on the occasion who was accompanied by Habib Hassan, General Secretary of Karachi Bodybuilding Physical Sports Association Syed Zayer Hussain Bobby, Sindh Bodybuilding Association General Secretary Imran Ghauri, South Body Building Physical Sports Association Secretary Ali Ajmeri, Joint Secretary Aziz Bhatti, President Iftikhar, Saeed Bhatti and Danish Abdul Aziz were also present.

Speaking on the occasion of the awards ceremony, Chief Guest DMC South Chairman Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan said that Lyari is called a sports nursery in the country. It is a land of peace and sports-loving people.

He said the DMC South besides ensuring provision of civic facilities to the masses, is also playing a vital role in promoting the sports.

Later the chief guest distributed trophies, medals, cash prizes and certificates among the position holders.

