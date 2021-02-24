UrduPoint.com
Mr. Punjab Bodybuilding Competition On Feb 28

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

The Mr. Punjab Bodybuilding Competition, under the auspices of Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBBA), would be held on February 28 in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Mr. Punjab Bodybuilding Competition, under the auspices of Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBBA), would be held on February 28 in Lahore.

According to the PBBA President Sheikh Farooq Iqbal all preparations for the competition were in full swing.

"Bodybuilders from nine divisions across Punjab will take part in the competition. Those include Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur," he said.

He said players from the participating teams would arrive in Lahore on February 27. "A managers meeting will be held on the same day in which the draws of the tournament will be announced," he said.

