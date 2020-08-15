UrduPoint.com
M.S. Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:16 PM

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

M.S. Dhoni took to Instagram and announced his retirement from international cricket, with a special thanks to his supporters throughout his career.  

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020_ Former India captain M.S. Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

They said that M.S. Dhoni, however, would play in Indian Premier League (IPL) .

Taking to Instagram, M. S. Dhoni wrote: “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,”.

The 39-year-old cricketer who quit test cricket in 2014 and did not play for India since the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.

