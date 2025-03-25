Open Menu

MS Dhoni Refuses To Talk About His Message To Virat Kohli

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:22 PM

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has refused to discuss the message he sent to Virat Kohli.

Kohli mentioned multiple times that when he decided to step down as India's Test captain, MS Dhoni was the only cricketer who texted him.

However, when Dhoni was recently asked about this in an interview, he stated that while he is open to discussing his relationship with Virat Kohli, he would not talk about the message.

The former captain emphasized that he prefered to focus on relationships rather than messages. He added that keeping such matters private allows other cricketers to approach him and openly share what’s on their minds.

Dhoni further stated that players need to feel confident that their conversations will remain private, as trust is extremely important.

