UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MS United Clinches Final Of Master CT 20 Color Kit Cricket League

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

MS United clinches final of Master CT 20 Color Kit Cricket League

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :MS United won the Master CT 20 Color Kit cricket League after beating Rangoonwala by 4 wickets at RLCA Ground.

Summarised Scores: Rangoonwala made 152 runs with loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Arif Khan scored 67 runs with the help of four ground boundaries and 3 sixes, Mohammmad Asad 24 with 3 fours and Akhtar Mohammad scored 19 runs.

MS United scored 156 runs with loss of 6 wickets in 18.5 overs. Hanan Khan made 56 runs, Daniyal Liaquat 21, Sohail Khan 19.

Chief Guest of final match Junaid Khalil Nanitalwala, Managing Director Medicam Group of Companies distributed the prizes. Winner Tropy and Cash Rupees 300,000/- was received by Fareed Shah Captain of MS United and Runner-up Trophy and Cash Rupees 150,000/- was received by Touheed Khan Captain of Rangoonwala.

Saqib Khan was declared Man of the Match.

Related Topics

Cricket Man Sohail Khan

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 11 banks oper ..

11 minutes ago

15th batch of National Reserve recruits to be trai ..

41 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology, Indian Ministry of ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

1 hour ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.