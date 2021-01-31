MS United clinches final of Master CT 20 Color Kit Cricket League

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :MS United won the Master CT 20 Color Kit cricket League after beating Rangoonwala by 4 wickets at RLCA Ground.

Summarised Scores: Rangoonwala made 152 runs with loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Arif Khan scored 67 runs with the help of four ground boundaries and 3 sixes, Mohammmad Asad 24 with 3 fours and Akhtar Mohammad scored 19 runs.

MS United scored 156 runs with loss of 6 wickets in 18.5 overs. Hanan Khan made 56 runs, Daniyal Liaquat 21, Sohail Khan 19.

Chief Guest of final match Junaid Khalil Nanitalwala, Managing Director Medicam Group of Companies distributed the prizes. Winner Tropy and Cash Rupees 300,000/- was received by Fareed Shah Captain of MS United and Runner-up Trophy and Cash Rupees 150,000/- was received by Touheed Khan Captain of Rangoonwala.

Saqib Khan was declared Man of the Match.