Muchova Edges Mertens To Reach Australian Open Last Eight

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Czech seed Karolina Muchova edged Belgium's Elise Mertens in two tight sets to reach her second Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open on Monday.

Muchova was 0-4 down in the first before recovering to win 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 against Mertens, who beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the previous round.

"She's tough, she's a very good player," said the 25th seed, who equals her best Grand Slam run after reaching the Wimbledon last eight in 2019.

"It was long rallies, I was definitely trying to go for it. I made a slow start but I'm happy I got into it and I'm happy to get through."Muchova, who is into the quarter-finals without dropping a set, next plays world number one Ashleigh Barty.

