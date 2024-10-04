Muchova Stuns Sabalenka To Set Up Beijing Semi-final With Home Hero Zheng
Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Karolina Muchova ended top seed Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning run on Friday to set up a China Open semi-final against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Karolina Muchova ended top seed Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning run on Friday to set up a China Open semi-final against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.
The unseeded Muchova beat the world number two 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4 in Beijing and said: "Tennis is a roller-coaster."
In another topsy-turvy quarter-final, home hero Zheng fought back to defeat Mirra Andreeva 5-7, 6-0, 6-4, with the 17-year-old Russian reduced to tears in the third set.
Last year's US Open champion Coco Gauff plays Spain's former world number two Paula Badosa in the other semi-final.
Sabalenka's streak of victories saw her claim titles in Cincinnati and then the US Open for the first time.
The Belarusian previously had trouble though with Muchova, the Czech who is now ranked 49 but this time last year was inside the top 10 before injury struck.
US Open semi-finalist Muchova had won the last two meetings between them with both going to a deciding third set.
Recent Stories
FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik
Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters
Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National ..
Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation
Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations
KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses
10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab
Dera Police conduct mock exercise
CM Murad voices concern over 7 new polio cases, calls for elected representative ..
Lahore police conduct 3,243 search operations
Minister Arora visits Parliamentary Secretary for HR&MA office
Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts
More Stories From Sports
-
S. Africa hammer W. Indies by 10 wickets in Women's T20 World Cup4 minutes ago
-
Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters4 minutes ago
-
Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts37 minutes ago
-
Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski40 minutes ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores40 minutes ago
-
Team confident ahead of test series against Pakistan: Zak Crawley1 hour ago
-
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes1 hour ago
-
Sirbaz becomes first Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks above 8000m3 hours ago
-
Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in Beijing last eight3 hours ago
-
Top court finds some FIFA transfer rules 'contrary to EU law'4 hours ago
-
Pak women launch ICC T20 WC campaign with win over SL18 hours ago
-
10th CNS amateur golf journey tees off tomorrow18 hours ago