Muchova Stuns Sabalenka To Set Up Beijing Semi With Home Hero Zheng
Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Karolina Muchova ended top seed Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning run on Friday to set up a China Open semi-final against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Karolina Muchova ended top seed Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning run on Friday to set up a China Open semi-final against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.
The unseeded Muchova beat the world number two 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4 in Beijing and said: "Tennis is a roller-coaster."
In another topsy-turvy quarter-final, home hero Zheng fought back to defeat Mirra Andreeva 5-7, 6-0, 6-4, with the 17-year-old Russian reduced to tears in the third set.
Last year's US Open champion Coco Gauff plays Spain's former world number two Paula Badosa in the other semi-final.
Sabalenka's streak of victories saw her claim titles in Cincinnati and then the US Open for the first time.
The Belarusian previously had trouble though with Muchova, the Czech who is now ranked 49 but this time last year was inside the top 10 before injury struck.
US Open semi-finalist Muchova had won the last two meetings between them with both going to a deciding third set.
