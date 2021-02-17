Muchova stuns top seed Barty to make Australian Open semi-finals

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Karolina Muchova staged a stunning comeback Thursday to upset Ashleigh Barty and storm into the Australian Open semi-finals, rallying from a set down to shatter the world number one's dreams.

The Czech 25th seed looked on her way out after Barty demolished her in the opening set, but after a medical timeout Muchova returned a different player to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena as the Australian crumbled.

She will face either Jennifer Brady or Jessica Pegula, both American, for a place in the final.