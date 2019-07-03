Mudassar Arian to contest ANF VP election

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arian will be contesting the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) election for the post of vice-president to be held in Japan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arian will be contesting the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) election for the post of vice-president to be held in Japan on Friday.

New office bearers will be elected in the ANF congress meeting, said a press release issued here.

Four candidates from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia and Pakistan are contesting the election for the two posts of vice-presidents. The representative from 16 countries would be casting vote during the election.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Chairman Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan also departed to Japan on Wednesday to attend the ANF congress meeting.