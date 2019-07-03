UrduPoint.com
Mudassar Arian To Contest ANF VP Election

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:59 PM

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arian will be contesting the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) election for the post of vice-president to be held in Japan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arian will be contesting the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) election for the post of vice-president to be held in Japan on Friday.

New office bearers will be elected in the ANF congress meeting, said a press release issued here.

Four candidates from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia and Pakistan are contesting the election for the two posts of vice-presidents. The representative from 16 countries would be casting vote during the election.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Chairman Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan also departed to Japan on Wednesday to attend the ANF congress meeting.

