Mudassar Wants Strict Laws In Place For Spot-fixing

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar, believes strict laws were needed to counter the menace of spot-fixing, saying players involved in corrupt practices should be banned

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar, believes strict laws were needed to counter the menace of spot-fixing, saying players involved in corrupt practices should be banned.

Nazar, who was currently working as Director Academies for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave his views on spot-fixing which has haunted Pakistan cricket for more than two decades.

Nazar said players who were involved in corrupt practices should be given lengthy sentences or even life ban. "We will have to bring in tougher laws with lengthy sentences. Too many players have got away with it and it encourages cricketers," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

"They know they will be back playing cricket soon. Also life ban could be a good deterrence.

" The 64-year-old is not a fan of playing cricket behind closed doors, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but is open to thinking along those lines if the situation does not improve.

"Playing cricket in empty stadiums is tough but if there is no other solution to coronavirus and you can generate money only through TV coverage then we may have to play in empty stadiums," he said.

"I watched football matches last month without fans in the ground and hated it. There was no atmosphere," he said.

Nazar has already confirmed that he will not be seeking an extension to his contract when it expires on May 31, 2020. He joined the PCB on June 1, 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended to another one year in 2019.

