UrduPoint.com

Mudassir To Contest For ANF Presidency

Published June 11, 2023

Mudassir to contest for ANF presidency

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassir Arain would be contesting for the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) presidency.

He race for the ANF presidency was up against Sri Lankan Netball Federation President Victoria Lakshmi.

The Asian Netball Federation would be held in Korea on June 15 in which officials of the countries associated with the Asian Netball Federation would exercise their right to vote.

More Stories From Sports

