Open Menu

MUET Starts Trials For Players Selection Under Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Programme

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MUET starts trials for players selection under Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Programme

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali Tuesday inaugurated four-day trials for selections of table tennis players under the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Programme.

According to a university spokesman, over 300 male and female table tennis players from public and private sector universities, colleges and schools have registered themselves for selection under the programme which was initiated in collaboration with Higher education Commission Islamabad.

The trials of the players are being conducted at Mehran University sports Gymnasium and continue till November 3, 2023, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Male Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology November HEC From

Recent Stories

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

7 minutes ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

7 minutes ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

52 minutes ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

3 hours ago
Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

3 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

4 hours ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports