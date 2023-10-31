HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali Tuesday inaugurated four-day trials for selections of table tennis players under the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Programme.

According to a university spokesman, over 300 male and female table tennis players from public and private sector universities, colleges and schools have registered themselves for selection under the programme which was initiated in collaboration with Higher education Commission Islamabad.

The trials of the players are being conducted at Mehran University sports Gymnasium and continue till November 3, 2023, the spokesman informed.